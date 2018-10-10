BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox definitely heard Aaron Judge’s celebratory postgame music after Game 2 of the ALDS.

Turns out, they like the tune.

Shortly after the Red Sox hung on to beat the Yankees 4-3 in Game 4, the team arrived in the visiting clubhouse with a familiar song playing rather loudly.

That song was “New York, New York” by Frank Sinatra.

🎵 Start Spreading The News 🎵 pic.twitter.com/K0OZfaxK6j — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2018

For the backstory, Judge blasted the song after the Yankees defeated the Red Sox in Game 2 at Fenway Park as he made his way to the team bus. It’s also, of course, played at Yankee Stadium after every game.

Judge’s DJ gig became a bit of a story, but with the Red Sox winning both games in Yankee Stadium, they got final say on the playlist for this series.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora insisted the playing of the song was nothing personal.

“I don’t know if [the players] took it personally. Just, I don’t know. We’d play “Dirty Water” at Yankee Stadium, and if they would’ve clinched at Fenway, well, they’d play “Dirty Water” in their clubhouse. I don’t know, man,” Cora said. “The kid, [Judge is] a good kid. He’s a good player, one of the best in the game. he is one of those guys that can become the face of baseball. From afar, I really enjoy watching him play — not when he’s playing against us. He’s good for baseball. Nothing personal on that one.”