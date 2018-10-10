BOSTON (CBS) — After defeating the New York Yankees in four games in the ALDS, the Red Sox are moving on.

The Sox will have a doozy of a task ahead of them, as they’ll be facing the defending-champion Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

While the Astros have the championship experience, the Red Sox will have home-field advantage on their side. (The Red Sox won 108 games, to the Astros’ 103.)

Here’s the schedule for the upcoming series.

Game 1, Fenway Park: Saturday, Oct. 13, 8:09 p.m. ET

Game 2, Fenway Park: Sunday, Oct. 14, 7:09 p.m. ET

Game 3, Minute Maid Park: Tuesday, Oct. 16, Time TBD

Game 4, Minute Maid Park: Wednesday, Oct. 17, Time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary), Minute Maid Park: Thursday, Oct. 18, Time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary), Fenway Park: Saturday, Oct. 20, Time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary), Fenway Park: Sunday, Oct. 21, Time TBD

Game 1 will feature Chris Sale starting for Boston, likely opposed by Justin Verlander.