(CBS Local) – Would you know what to do if an earthquake hit Massachusetts?

The “Great Shakeout Earthquake Drill” will be held on Oct. 18 at 10:18 a.m.

All you need to do is drop to the ground, take cover by getting under a sturdy desk or table, and hold on.

You can register online to receive information on how to plan a drill and how to prepare for an earthquake. Officials hope the drill can help people practice their emergency plan in case of an earthquake and help them discuss what needs improvements.

The Northeast States Emergency Consortium says there have been 408 earthquakes felt in Massachusetts between 1668 and 2016. But only two earthquakes, in 1727 and 1755, caused any damage.

According to a Boston College report, “earthquake hazard maps generally show that in most parts of New England, there is about 1 chance in 10 that, in any given 50 year period of time, earthquake vibrations that are potentially damaging will strike.”

You can register your family, school, business or organization in the drill at http://shakeout.org/register/.