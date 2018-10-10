BOSTON (CBS) – There was no winner in the latest Mega Millions drawing so the jackpot has grown to $548 million. The cash option is now at $309 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing were 20-22-39-54-60 with the Mega Ball 18.

Four people matched five numbers for a $1 million prize. Those tickets were sold in California, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The next drawing is Friday at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $282 million, with the cash option at $161.1 million.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.