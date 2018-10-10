WEATHER ALERT:Hurricane Michael Remnants Will Bring Heavy Rain To New England
ACTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man authorities say used scissors to stab his parents and girlfriend is now facing a murder charge after the death of his father.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said Wednesday that 25-year-old Benjamin DiCristina was charged with murder after his father, 57-year-old John DiCristina died Sunday.

Benjamin DiCristina is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges including armed assault with intent to murder.

Benjamin DiCristina appears in court on October 5, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Prosecutors say Benjamin DiCristina was choking his girlfriend last Thursday in the family’s Acton home and his parents came to her aid.

He has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

His defense says he has a history of mental health issues.

