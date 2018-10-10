BOSTON (CBS) – Veterinarians diagnosed another dog with Leptospirosis over the weekend following a reported outbreak of the potentially life-threatening bacteria in Boston.

The Animal Rescue League has now diagnosed three positive cases of Leptospirosis, including one over the holiday weekend.

“The uptick in positive cases is alarming and ARL wants the public informed about what pet owners need to know,” the organization said Wednesday.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria that can be life-threatening. It spreads through the urine of infected animals and can be transmitted to humans, putting people at risk for kidney damage and liver failure. In Boston, the bacteria is usually spread by rodents in the city’s parks and fountains.

Read The CDC Page On Leptospirosis

The MSPCA told WBZ-TV last week that multiple dogs with Leptospirosis were receiving emergency care.

Dogs who have contracted Leptospirosis can have symptoms of fever, increased drinking and urination, vomiting, diarrhea, anorexia and weakness. There is a vaccine available for Leptospirosis and concerned dog owners should contact their veterinarian.