BOSTON (CBS) — David Price will indeed start again for the Boston Red Sox this postseason.

Price will get the ball Sunday night in Game 2 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros, Boston manager Alex Cora told Chris Russo on MLB Network’s “High Heat” on Wednesday.

The lefty’s spot in the Red Sox rotation was in question after he was lit up by the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS. Price surrendered three runs off three hits (including two homers) in just 1.2 innings of work in the 6-2 Boston loss. He fell to 0-9 as a starter in his postseason career, with his overall ERA ballooning to 6.04.

But Price did have some success in his two starts against the Astros in the regular season, going 1-0 while allowing five earned runs over 12.1 innings of work. He struck out 17 in that span, issuing only three walks. He pitched 6.1 innings of two-run ball against Houston on Sep. 7 during a three-game set at Fenway Park, striking out 10 while earning a no decision in a 6-3 Boston loss.

He made two appearances out of the bullpen against Houston last postseason, tossing 6.2 innings of shutout ball. He shut the Astros down for four innings to earn a hold in Boston’s 10-3 win in Game 3, their only victory of the series.

As expected, ace Chris Sale will get the start for Boston in Game 1 on Saturday night.