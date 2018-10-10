Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colin Kaepernick, Harvard University, Local TV, NFL Protests

BOSTON (CBS) – Colin Kaepernick will be speaking at Harvard University this week. But you likely won’t be able to hear his remarks unless you’re in the room for the event.

The former NFL star-turned activist will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at the Hutchins Center Honors in Cambridge on Thursday. It’s described as “Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.”

625 colin kaepernick national anthem Colin Kaepernick Requests Remarks At Harvard Ceremony Be Off The Record

Eric Reid and Colin Kaepernick of the San Francisco 49ers kneel in protest during the national anthem prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Kaepernick has request his remarks be kept off the record. No video or photography will be allowed when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback speaks.

The ceremony gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m. inside the Sanders Theatre.

Kaepernick was recently the subject of a much-discussed Nike campaign with the tagline “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” He started kneeling during the national anthem at the start of NFL games back in 2016 to protest racial injustice, and has accused the league of conspiring to keep him from playing football.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s