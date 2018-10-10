BOSTON (CBS) – Colin Kaepernick will be speaking at Harvard University this week. But you likely won’t be able to hear his remarks unless you’re in the room for the event.

The former NFL star-turned activist will receive the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal at the Hutchins Center Honors in Cambridge on Thursday. It’s described as “Harvard’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.”

Kaepernick has request his remarks be kept off the record. No video or photography will be allowed when the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback speaks.

The ceremony gets underway Thursday at 4 p.m. inside the Sanders Theatre.

Kaepernick was recently the subject of a much-discussed Nike campaign with the tagline “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.” He started kneeling during the national anthem at the start of NFL games back in 2016 to protest racial injustice, and has accused the league of conspiring to keep him from playing football.