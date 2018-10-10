BOSTON (CBS) – With less than a month to go before he is up for re-election, a new poll shows Charlie Baker continues to be the most popular governor in the country.

Massachusetts voters give Baker a 70 percent approval rating in the Morning Consult survey released Wednesday. Only 17 percent disapprove of Baker’s performance.

Baker and fellow Republican Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland have consistently been at the top of the quarterly survey of America’s governors.

Every governor in the Top 10 is a Republican, including Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire at No. 4. Connecticut Gov. Dan Malloy and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo, who is up for re-election as well, are on the list of the 10 least popular governors.

Polling shows Baker far ahead of Democratic challenger Jay Gonzalez. The candidates sparred Tuesday night at the WBZ-TV studios; watch the complete debate here.