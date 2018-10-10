BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are hosting the Houston Astros in the ALCS this weekend, and the Boston Bruins are stepping aside to let the Red Sox have the Saturday night spotlight.

The Bruins moved their Saturday game against the Red Wings to 3 p.m. at the TD Garden.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, but with first pitch for the Red Sox and Astros scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET over at Fenway Park, the Bruins wanted to avoid conflict. It sets up quite the Saturday for any fans who want to enjoy both games.

Unfortunately for Boston sports fans, there will be a conflict on Sunday night between the ALCS and the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. The Red Sox and Astros begin that night at 7:37 p.m., while the Patriots and Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. in Foxboro.