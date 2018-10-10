Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
Filed Under:ALCS, Boston Bruins, Detroit Red Wings, Schedule Change, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox are hosting the Houston Astros in the ALCS this weekend, and the Boston Bruins are stepping aside to let the Red Sox have the Saturday night spotlight.

The Bruins moved their Saturday game against the Red Wings to 3 p.m. at the TD Garden.

The game was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, but with first pitch for the Red Sox and Astros scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET over at Fenway Park, the Bruins wanted to avoid conflict. It sets up quite the Saturday for any fans who want to enjoy both games.

Unfortunately for Boston sports fans, there will be a conflict on Sunday night between the ALCS and the Patriots’ game against the Chiefs. The Red Sox and Astros begin that night at 7:37 p.m., while the Patriots and Chiefs will kick off at 8:20 p.m. in Foxboro.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s