BOSTON (CBS) – A Sandwich woman pleaded guilty Tuesday on charges connected to a gruesome 2016 hit and run in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood.

Xiao Ying Zhou, now 47, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a collision causing personal injury, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

She is expected to be sentenced Thursday. Prosecutors will recommend a lengthy prison sentence, Suffolk County District Attorney John Pappas said.

Pappas said the crash left the victim, who is now 51, with “life-altering injuries.”

Zhou was driving a Toyota RAV4 on February 1, 2016, when she hit the woman and her husband while they crossed Kneeland Street. Zhou continued driving and dragged the woman about three miles while she made her way to Interstate 93.

The victim suffered what prosecutors call “grievous injuries.” She now requires a walker for mobility and needs help with basic activities. She can no longer grip objects with her right hand and underwant skin grafts due to injuries to her face, torso and legs.

Both the woman and her husband are expected to be at Zhou’s Thursday sentencing.