BOSTON (CBS) – It’s your chance to take a spin at Fenway Park. Registration is now open for the PMC Winter Cycle. This is an indoor charitable spin event led by some of the Boston area’s best instructors on Saturday, January 26th. There will be six 45-minute rides throughout the day.

The Pan-Mass Challenge raises millions of dollars for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the PMC Winter Cycle will kickstart 2019 fundraising efforts.

The goal is for up to 1,000 spinners to raise $500,000 at Fenway in January. There is a non-refundable $35 registration fee and a $250 fundraising minimum per riding session. There is also an “Extreme Rider” option that will allow a small group of spinners to take class outdoors, overlooking the historic Fenway field. “Extreme Riders” will have a $500 fundraising minimum per session.

If you’re interested click here.