BROOKLINE (CBS) – A Honduran man accused of choking and attempting to rape a woman was arraigned in Brookline District Court on Tuesday.

Mainor Suazo-Martinez, 20, was charged with assault with attempt to rape, kidnapping, and strangulation.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was walking home from a friend’s apartment on Commonwealth Avenue early Saturday morning when Suazo-Martinez approached her and took her keys and phone. Next, police say he dragged her into an alley, grabbed her throat, and sexually assaulted her.

According to court documents, the victim escaped by asking Suazo-Martinez to come to her place which was nearby. He followed her there and her roommates confronted him, scaring him away.

Police say the victim’s roommates took a picture of Suazo-Martinez and the victim and her roommates positively identified him when he was found.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lodged a detainer request on Suazo-Martinez, a national of Honduras. His cousin confirmed to WBZ-TV that he is in the U.S. illegally.

Court documents state that he also has a felony warrant out of Brighton District Court for child rape charges.

Suazo-Martinez is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday where two or three witnesses are expected to testify.