WOBURN (CBS) – Hundreds of Woburn residents remain without heat or hot water, after a mistake by a replacement gas worker led to an over-pressurized line.

National Grid shut off gas service to more than 300 homes after a crew mistakenly over-pressurized the system on Monday.

It could be days before service turned back on and residents are already frustrated.

“It will be an issue when no one can take a shower and we can’t cook that’s obvious,” said resident Bob Johnstone.

The state has now ordered National Grid to stop all non-emergency work as they investigate exactly what went wrong. A fill-in technician is believed to be responsible for this mistake.

About 1,200 union employees with National Grid have been locked out since the summer. Workers protested loudly, as the company’s president tried to calm residents’ nerves.

People are understandably on edge after the disaster in the Merrimack Valley last month.

“It’s important for everyone to know that no one here in Woburn is in danger the situation is under control,” said Marcy Reed, the president of National Grid Massachusetts.

Joe Kirylo of Boston Gas Workers Union, Local 12003 was critical of the mistake.

“It’s incompetence and that’s the only way you can describe it,” he said.

National Grid says no residents had to evacuate and no one was hurt. They will be out this morning to begin turning the gas back on.

Rocco Leo, a locked out National Grid employee said it was only a matter of time before an incident like this happened.

“The gas company I believe is playing Russian roulette,” he said. “We’ve told the media, the (Department of Public Utilities), everyone that would listen to us it’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when. We believed something like this would happen”