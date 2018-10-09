BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox won — and won big — on Monday night. In doing so, they gave themselves some very, very good odds of reaching the ALCS.

Major League Baseball noted after the Red Sox’ 16-1 thumping of the Yankees that the winner of Game 3 in the history of best-of-five series that are tied at one game apiece ends up winning the series 74 percent of the time.

When a best-of-five series is tied 1-1, the winner of Game 3 moves on to the next round 74% (37-for-50) of the time. pic.twitter.com/UjdM3Aorgq — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) October 9, 2018

History, of course, won’t win any games for the Red Sox. They’ll have to earn that win. But the historical impact of winning Game 3 is clearly significant.

Tasked with capturing that series-clinching victory will be Rick Porcello. The right-hander was initially scheduled to start Game 3, but got bumped back a day after making a relief appearance in Game 1.

The Yankees will counter with CC Sabathia.

If the Yankees do win Game 4, then Game 5 is schedule for Thursday night at Fenway Park. There is, however, rain in the forecast for Thursday, which could prove beneficial for the Yankees in getting rest for any pitchers they may need.

But that’s all in the future. For the present, the Red Sox are in an excellent position to win their first postseason series since 2013.