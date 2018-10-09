BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time since 2013, the Boston Red Sox are heading to the American League Championship Series.

After beating the Yankees 4-3 on Tuesday night in New York, the Red Sox eliminated their rivals and moved on to the next round of the postseason. Waiting for them there will be the defending-champion Houston Astros.

Rick Porcello earned the win for his five innings of work. Ian Kinsler drove in two runs in a three-run third inning, and Christian Vazquez homered in the fourth inning.

CC Sabathia lasted just three innings for the Yankees, allowing three runs in that time.

The Sox put themselves in put position to close out the series by trouncing the Yankees 16-1 in Game 3 on Monday night. The two teams split the first two games of the series in Boston.

Craig Kimbrel struggled mightily in the ninth inning, allowing a 4-1 lead to shrink to 4-3, but he eventually was able to record the save.

This year’s ALDS marked the fourth time the Red Sox and Yankees have met in the postseason, with the two teams having met in the ALCS in 1999, 2003, and 2004. The all-time series is now tied at two apiece.

The ALCS will begin Saturday night at Fenway Park, with Game 2 scheduled for Sunday evening.

Full recap coming shortly…