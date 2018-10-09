Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dorchester, Jose Luis Phinn Williams, Kevin Williams

DORCHESTER (CBS) – The man charged with killing a popular gas station clerk in Dorchester will be in court Tuesday.

Kevin Williams, 21, will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, just across the street from the murder scene. Investigators say he shot and killed 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams at the Fabian gas station on Washington Street late Saturday night as Phinn Williams was finishing his shift.

clerk Accused Gunman In Dorchester Gas Station Clerk Murder Due In Court

Jose Luis Phinn Williams. (Family photo)

Jose Luis Phinn Williams would have turned 68 Monday. He leaves behind two sons, ages 27 and 18.

Margot Vazquez, the mother of Phinn Williams’ children, told WBZ-TV he was robbed at the gas station last year but he came back to the job he worked six days a week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s