DORCHESTER (CBS) – The man charged with killing a popular gas station clerk in Dorchester will be in court Tuesday.

Kevin Williams, 21, will be arraigned in Dorchester Municipal Court, just across the street from the murder scene. Investigators say he shot and killed 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams at the Fabian gas station on Washington Street late Saturday night as Phinn Williams was finishing his shift.

Jose Luis Phinn Williams would have turned 68 Monday. He leaves behind two sons, ages 27 and 18.

Margot Vazquez, the mother of Phinn Williams’ children, told WBZ-TV he was robbed at the gas station last year but he came back to the job he worked six days a week.