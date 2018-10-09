“I was like, okay, so how long can you guys keep my son out of school? Well, until he gets an EpiPen,” Morris said.
She called multiple pharmacies each day without any luck until her son’s story aired on CBS Seattle affiliate, KIRO. That’s when she received a phone call from a representative at Mylan, the maker of the EpiPen.
“She found out where there is one available….I was so happy, blessed and thankful that someone took the time to hear our voice. Someone took the time to help my son,” Morris said.
In a statement to CBS News, the Bethel School District said in part “our school nurses have been working with families throughout the EpiPen shortage to get students into school as quickly as possible.” But Morris thinks the district should do more to help kids stay in school.
“You’re discriminating these children because they don’t have a product available,” she said.
Dr. Doreen Kiss is a pediatrician and clinic chief at the University of Washington Medical Center.
“We’re in a national crisis with this shortage,” Kiss said. “When the decisions are, do we go to school and take a risk of having an exposure versus being excluded for a few months, it’s a very difficult situation.”
The EpiPen shortage is caused by manufacturing changes in response to FDA violations. It’s so severe that in August, the FDA extended the expiration date for some EpiPens by four months.
In a statement to CBS News, Mylan said in part, “We’ve been working tirelessly to make sure that patients and caregivers are aware of our customer relations number as we have been highly successful in locating product. We continue to encourage patients and caregivers who are experiencing difficulty filling their prescription to call us at 800-796-9526 so we can help.”
“I made an effort for my son…and there is someone out there to help you, you just got to speak up,” Morris said.