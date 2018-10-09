BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick’s Hall of Fame Huddle is now in its fifth year, a way for the Patriots head coach to spend a special evening with fans while raising money for his foundation.

Though maybe this year he should call it the “Hall of Fame Home Run,” as Friday’s event at the Seaport World Trade Center will feature a trio of baseball titans. Hall of Famers Tony La Russa, Joe Torre and Jim Thome will join Belichick on stage and share stories from their careers.

While the Patriots head coach is usually fairly reserved with the media, he was happy to open up about his upcoming event with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton on Tuesday.

“The way the Red Sox are playing, it should be a great night for people who love baseball. And there will be a little football in there too,” Belichick said with a smirk.

Belichick has been following the Sox’ run from afar, admiring their incredible 108-win regular season. He wouldn’t mind if they sent a few of those victories to Foxboro.

“Maybe they could give us a couple of those wins — they don’t need them,” he joked. “They had a tremendous year. They could be behind by six and win. They’ve found a lot of different ways to win this year, which is the mark of a well-balanced team.

“They’ve had a great year; it’s awesome,” added Belichick.

Belichick couldn’t help but marvel at Brock Holt’s performance in Game 3 on Monday night, when the Sox utility man became the first player to ever hit for the cycle in a playoff game.

“It’s hard to hit for a cycle in Wiffle Ball; to do it in the major leagues in the playoffs is pretty impressive,” he said.

That’s just a quick preview of the baseball talk you’ll get to see Friday night. All proceeds from the event go to the Bill Belichick Foundation, which helps individuals and communities with coaching, mentorship and financial support.

For more information and tickets to Friday’s Hall of Fame Huddle, visit billbelichickfoundation.org.