AMESBURY (CBS) – Two bears are the talk of the town in Amesbury.

Police were called to Dewey Street around 10 a.m. Tuesday after several people spotted the bears in a tree.

Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers started working on a plan to get the bears out of the neighborhood safely.

The larger bear was hit with a tranquilizer dart and fell out of the tree. It’s currently sleeping on the ground.

The bigger bear just fell from the tree in #Amesbury.. appears to have been tranquilized. The smaller bear is still up there. pic.twitter.com/AQZyL4evlQ — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) October 9, 2018

The smaller bear is still perched up high in the tree.