Duron Harmon Explains Why Being Bad At Basketball Has Made Patrick Chung A Great TacklerDuron Harmon has an interesting explanation as to why fellow Patriots safety Patrick Chung is so strong and good at tackling.

Marcus Smart Fined $25K For Escalating On-Court Altercation With J.R. SmithMarcus Smart avoided a suspension for shoving J.R. Smith on Saturday night, but the C's guard is a little lighter in the wallet for his role in the altercation.

Bill Belichick On Patrick Mahomes: 'He Can Throw The Ball Out Of the Stadium'The New England Patriots will have their hands full with the 5-0 Chiefs this weekend, and it starts with Kansas City's young and talented quarterback.

Red Sox-Yankees ALDS Game 3 Live BlogFollow along for updates and analysis from the first pitch to the final out in Game 3 of the ALDS between the Red Sox and Yankees.

Brandin Cooks Suffers Concussion On Play That NFL Vowed To Eliminate In OffseasonNow in October of 2018, it's quite clear that despite the NFL claiming in August that it would be enforced, the rule is a thing of the past.