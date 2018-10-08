Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
WOBURN (CBS) — Workers are going door-to-door in Woburn shutting off gas to about 300 customers after an over pressurization of the gas system.

A National Grid spokeswoman says the situation is under control, the area is safe and there is no apparent damage to the system. Homes near Wyman and Hart streets were impacted.

“While performing routine maintenance on a regulator station in Woburn at approximately 11:30 a.m., a National Grid gas technician inadvertently introduced excess gas into a portion of our system,” National Grid spokeswoman Danielle Williamson said.

She said the error was realized within minutes and the system returned to normal operating pressures.

National Grid technicians will start restoring gas service to those affected later Monday, she said.

An over-pressurization in the lines of Columbia Gas on September 13 led to more than 80 explosions in homes in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover. A young man was killed when one blast brought a chimney down onto his car. At the peak of the disaster, about 10,000 homes had no gas service, heat or hot water.

Union workers with National Grid have been locked out since the summer in a contract dispute.

 

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    October 8, 2018 at 3:14 pm

    SOMETHING DEADLY WRONG IN MASS……OUTRAGE NEGLIGENCE

    Reply Report comment

