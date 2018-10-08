Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Massachusetts State Police

CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Two drivers were killed in what police say was a high-speed wrong way crash on Route 3 in Chelmsford early Monday morning.

Several people called State Police around 1:28 a.m. to report a 2014 Nissan Altima speeding at more than 100 miles an hour going southbound on Route 3 north.

About five minutes later, callers reported the Nissan had crashed head-on into a 2010 Dodge Avenger.

The Nissan driver, a 42-year-old woman from Nashua, New Hampshire, died at the scene.

The Dodge driver, a 21-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire, was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where he died.

Police have not released either driver’s name yet. They said the crash is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s