CHELMSFORD (CBS) – Two drivers were killed in what police say was a high-speed wrong way crash on Route 3 in Chelmsford early Monday morning.

Several people called State Police around 1:28 a.m. to report a 2014 Nissan Altima speeding at more than 100 miles an hour going southbound on Route 3 north.

About five minutes later, callers reported the Nissan had crashed head-on into a 2010 Dodge Avenger.

The Nissan driver, a 42-year-old woman from Nashua, New Hampshire, died at the scene.

The Dodge driver, a 21-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire, was rushed to Lowell General Hospital where he died.

Police have not released either driver’s name yet. They said the crash is still under investigation.