Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ALDS, Boston Red Sox, Game 3, Luis Severino, Michael Hurley, MLB, Nathan Eovaldi, New York Yankees, Postseason, Sports News

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12 p.m.: “Pivotal” may be the most overused term in sports. But that’s not without reason.

And certainly, the entire scope of the ALDS will shift tonight, when the Red Sox and Yankees square off for Game 3 of what has already been a rather exciting series. If New York wins, then Yankee Stadium will be a cauldron for the Red Sox as they try to avoid elimination in Game 4. If Boston wins, the Red Sox will have retaken home-field advantage, and will get two chances to knock off the Yankees.

Whichever team loses tonight will still have opportunity to win the series, but all margin for error will be eliminated.

We know that it will be Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi. We don’t know much more than that.

Predictions will be rendered meaningless once this game begins. So follow along here in the live blog for updates and analysis from the first pitch to the final out. This is a big one.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s