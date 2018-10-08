By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

12 p.m.: “Pivotal” may be the most overused term in sports. But that’s not without reason.

And certainly, the entire scope of the ALDS will shift tonight, when the Red Sox and Yankees square off for Game 3 of what has already been a rather exciting series. If New York wins, then Yankee Stadium will be a cauldron for the Red Sox as they try to avoid elimination in Game 4. If Boston wins, the Red Sox will have retaken home-field advantage, and will get two chances to knock off the Yankees.

Whichever team loses tonight will still have opportunity to win the series, but all margin for error will be eliminated.

We know that it will be Luis Severino vs. Nathan Eovaldi. We don’t know much more than that.

Predictions will be rendered meaningless once this game begins. So follow along here in the live blog for updates and analysis from the first pitch to the final out. This is a big one.

