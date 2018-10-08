BOSTON (CBS) — In need of some healthy bodies at the running back position, the Patriots may turn to someone they recently sent packing.

Mike Gillislee was cut by the Saints on Saturday, and the Patriots have reportedly already reached out to the veteran running back, according to NESN’s Doug Kyed.

The Patriots have been in contact with RB Mike Gillislee, per source. Gillislee, who spent last season and this summer with the Patriots, was cut by the Saints on Saturday. The Patriots could use more RB depth. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 7, 2018

Gilislee had 16 carries in his four games for the Saints this season, rushing for 43 yards. He lost one fumble and did not find the end zone for New Orleans.

The 28-year-old was cut by New England in September as part of their roster moves ahead of the regular season. He played in nine game for the Patriots last season, rushing for 383 yards and five touchdowns. Gillislee battled injuries and fell out of favor late in the season, playing in just one regular season game after November. For the season, Gillislee averaged just 3.7 yards per carry for the Patriots in 2017.

But New England could use some more depth at running back with James White and rookie Sony Michel as their only two backs currently on the roster. Veteran Jeremy Hill was lost for the season after tearing his ACL Week 1 and Rex Burkhead was placed on IR on Sept. 26 with a neck injury, leaving the Patriots extremely thin at the position.