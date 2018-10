BOSTON (CBS) – The New Kids On The Block are gearing up for a major tour that makes two stops in New England.

The boy band from Boston announced “The Mixtape Tour” on Monday, which they’re calling their “most extensive tour in years.”

That’s right, Blockheads! We’re coming to a city near you in 2019 on the #MixtapeTour! We’ll be joined by very special guests @TheSaltNPepa, @naughtybynature, @tiffanytunes, and @debbiegibson. Tickets on sale this Friday at 10am EST with fan presale starting tomorrow 10am EST. pic.twitter.com/p04oh1v65d — New Kids on the Block (@NKOTB) October 8, 2018

They’ll play at the TD Garden in Boston on June 28, 2019 and Mohegan Sun on July 3. Tickets for both shows go on sale to the general public on Friday.

The tour will feature special throwback guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty By Nature.