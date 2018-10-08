BOSTON (CBS) – If you have $2 to spare, you might want to buy a lottery ticket.

The jackpots for both Mega Millions and Powerball both grew over the weekend after both drawings failed to produce a winner.

The Mega Millions prize is now $470 million, with a cash option of $265 million. The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

The next Powerball drawing will be held Wednesday night at 11. That jackpot now stands at $282 million, with the cash option at $161.1 million.

Ticket for both games are $2 apiece and can be bought in 44 states, including Massachusetts.