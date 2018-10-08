BOSTON (CBS) – Friends and family are mourning the loss of a Dorchester gas station attendant who was murdered over the weekend.

Sunday night, they lit candles and cried near a makeshift memorial for 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams, who was shot and killed during an attempted robbery at the Fabian Gas Station in Dorchester late Saturday night. He would have turned 68 today.

“He’s gone and he will never be back,” the victim’s sister, Rosa Phinn, said while crying. A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Monday.

A handwritten sign at the growing makeshift memorial, surrounded by religious candles, paid tribute to the victim. “In the name of the community, we thank you for your services and friendship. We will miss you,” the sign read.

Gunfire rang out at the Washington Street gas station around 11:35 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrested and charged Kevin Williams, 21, with murder. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

Detectives began canvassing the neighborhood. Minutes later, a man matching the suspect’s description was stopped and arrested.

Rosa Phinn said she hopes to see justice for her slain brother.

“I just hope that the person that did this, you know, they just take care of him and do what they have to do to him. It’s too much happening in the community. Every single day we have people dying, people shot,” she said.

Other residents, meanwhile, were angry about the senseless violence and murder.

“This is wrong. I live in this community,” said Keith George of Dorchester. “This is totally wrong and it’s hurtful, man. You know, look at this. We don’t need this, man. He’s not out here doing anything wrong. All he’s trying to do is earn a living, man. You kill him? Like that? What are we coming to, man?”

“This is hurtful, man!” George said, sobbing.

The memorial for Jose Luis Phinn Williams. He was shot and killed over the weekend while working at a gas station. He would have turned 68 today @wbz pic.twitter.com/U3Krfu3a83 — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) October 8, 2018

Eddie Elliott, a friend of the victim, described Jose Luis Phinn Williams as “a good guy” who was just working when he was murdered.

“He was a good guy, man, give you the last dollar in his pocket. He was a good guy, never hurt nobody, never bothered nobody,” Elliott said.