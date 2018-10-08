BOSTON (CBS) – A man whose mission is to mow 50 lawns in 50 states in one month is in the Boston area.

Rodney Smith of Huntsville, Alabama mows lawns for the disabled, elderly, veterans or single mothers for free. His nonprofit organization Raising Men Lawn Care Service aims to get youth involved to give back to the community.

“We’re trying to encourage kids, no matter if you’re a boy or girl, young or old, you too can make a difference with a lawnmower,” Smith said.

On his nationwide tour, Smith is being joined by a costumed Spiderman and the two visit children’s hospitals and children battling cancer in between mowing lawns.

“We’re just uplifting them and bringing some joy to their life,” Smith said.

On Monday, Smith and his Spiderman sidekick visited the McKenna Family in Waltham.

“Thanks an awful lot, you know, we really appreciate it,” Arthur McKenna said to Smith after he mowed the family’s lawn.

McKenna’s daughter said she appreciates Smith’s efforts to help others.

“This is awesome. It’s really good, especially for people who can’t get out there and (mow their lawn),” she said.

Smith said he just mows lawns to make a difference and to help people in need.

His nonprofit group also encourages young girls to participate, and gives them “Raising Women” T-shirts to promote the group’s message of “channeling the energy that youths have in a positive way.”

“We want to unite the extraordinary community that is present in our local area,” the group says in its mission statement. “We are completely confident in the fact that we can provide a very inspirational program that focuses on channeling the energy that youths have in a positive way as well as helping those who need it the most.”

This is the third time Smith has made the journey around the country. He’s cut lawns in 13 states so far on this trip.