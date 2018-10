BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

Jah’brion Daise-Raper was last seen on Friday on Old Colony Ave in South Boston.

The boy is 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds.

Jah’brion, who goes by the nickname ‘Jah’, was last seen wearing a white and blue Polo shirt, navy khaki pants and Under Armour sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.