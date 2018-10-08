Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
BOSTON (CBS) – Five fatal shootings have occurred in Boston neighborhoods since Friday, marking a deadly Columbus Day weekend for the city.

Police on Monday identified a man killed Friday on Emrose Terrace in Dorchester as 22-year-old Gabriel Rodriguez of Dorchester. Rodriguez was gunned down around 7 p.m. Friday.

Four other fatal shootings occurred in Mattapan, Dorchester and Roxbury. Police have made two arrests in two of the fatal shootings.

makeshift memorial dorchester gas attendant 5 Killed In Weekend Shootings In Boston

A growing makeshift memorial outside a Dorchester gas station where a clerk was murdered. (WBZ-TV)

A man in his 30s was shot and killed shortly before noon on Sunday on Itasca Street in Mattapan. Police have charged Kai Harris, 26, of Brockton in that murder.

Hours earlier at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, less than a mile away, another fatal shooting in Mattapan happened on Mildred Avenue. The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot and killed.

weekend shootings boston 5 Killed In Weekend Shootings In Boston

Investigators at one of five fatal crime scenes in Boston since Friday. (WBZ-TV)

Late Saturday night, a deadly shooting of a store clerk in Dorchester during an attempted robbery has stunned and angered the community.

Police have charged Kevin Williams, 21, in that murder. The victim, 67-year-old Jose Luis Phinn Williams, was remembered as a friendly man.

jose luis phinn williams 5 Killed In Weekend Shootings In Boston

Jose Luis Phinn Williams. (Family photo)

“He was lovable. He smiled. He always kept a smile on his face. He knew people. People came by here and greeted him, and you know, just seeing the amount of people this morning stop by,” one woman said.

The victim’s sister, Rosa Phinn, decried the violence.

“It’s too much happening in the community. Every single day we have people dying, people shot,” Phinn said.

Comments
  1. Frannieand Bob Luther says:
    October 8, 2018 at 2:17 pm

    We just need more guns. Yep. That will fix it.

    Reply Report comment

