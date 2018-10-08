BOSTON (CBS) – Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are going on tour and making a stop in Boston.

“An Evening With The Clintons” comes to the Boston Opera House on April 30, 2019.

The 13-city event series is billed as an “up close and personal live event. . . discussing the important moments in modern history, how they shaped our world today and where we go from here.” It kicks off in Las Vegas on Nov. 18.

Tickets for the Boston date go on sale to the general public on Friday and currently range from $120 to $745.