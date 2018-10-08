CANTON (CBS) – Three young men have been arrested after an armed home invasion in Canton.

Police responded to 236 Neponset Street Monday afternoon after a caller reported a man walking with a “machine gun” behind a home.

Officers were directed to a second floor apartment. As they climbed the stairs, one of the suspects came to the door with an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle.

A female resident of the apartment was climbing out a window when police arrived.

The three masked suspects fled the home. Two were caught immediately and the third was captured in the woods less than an hour later.

The suspects, who are from Boston, have been identified as 18-year-old Drijon Holmes, 18-year-old Josiah Fleming and 19-year-old Timothy Fleming. They face several charges including home invasion and possession of a large capacity firearm.

Police say it was not a random crime, but a motive has not been determined.

The woman who lives in the apartment suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital. No police officers were injured.