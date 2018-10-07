BOSTON (CBS) – There were no big winners in either of this weekend’s lottery jackpots.

Saturday night’s winning Powerball numbers were 01-22-27-53-67. The Powerball number was 15.

One person in Pennsylvania won $2 million.

The jackpot has now grown to $282 million. The next drawing is Wednesday.

No one won Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot. Two winning $1 million tickets were sold – one in California and the other in Kentucky.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now $470 million. The next drawing is Tuesday.