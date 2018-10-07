BOSTON (CBS) – The Red Sox will hand the ball to Nathan Eovaldi in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Monday night.

The team announced the decision on Sunday. Going into the playoffs, Rick Porcello was expected to be the Game 3 starter for Boston, but Porcello game out of the bullpen in the series opener.

Eovaldi had a 3.33 ERA in 11 starts for the Red Sox after he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay.

In three starts against the Yankees this year, Eovaldi went 16 innings and allowed only one run that was unearned on six hits.