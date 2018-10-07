  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:AFC East, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) – For the time being, all is right in the NFL world.

Though the Patriots didn’t play on Sunday thanks to their win over the Indianapolis Colts in Thursday Night Football, they still moved back into first place in the AFC East.

The Miami Dolphins dropped their second straight game, losing to the Bengals on Sunday. That leaves both teams with 3-2 records.

Though the Patriots and Dolphins are tied in the standings, New England holds the tiebreaker currently due to their throttling of Miami in Week 4.

Buffalo and the Jets each won, bringing their records to 2-3.

Sure, there is plenty of season left to go. But it didn’t take the Patriots long to erase Miami’s hot start in the AFC East standings.

