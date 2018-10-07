MANSFIELD (CBS) – Police arrested a 27-year-old man and charged him with a violent string of robberies and an attempted carjacking in Stoughton, Mansfield and Foxboro.

Avon resident Alfredo Rosa was arrested Sunday morning.

Mansfield Police received a 911 call just before 6 a.m. reporting an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station on Chauncy Street. The clerk said the suspect flashed a gun before driving off.

Police encountered Rosa’s car on Copeland Drive but he did not stop. Officers followed the car onto the highway, but Rosa abandoned the vehicle and ran into a wooded area on Interstate 495 in Foxboro.

Several local departments and Massachusetts State Police set up a perimeter. A K-9 began tracking Rosa.

While officers were searching, a Foxboro resident called to report they a man had just attempted to carjack them. The suspect pulled a knife and demanded the resident’s car, but ran off before the altercation escalated.

A short time later, Foxboro Police and Massachusetts State Police troopers took Rosa into custody at gunpoint. Police recovered a gun while searching the area.

Rosa is facing several charges, including armed robbery while masked and uttering threats to kill. He will also be charged with a gas station robbery in Stoughton that happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday.