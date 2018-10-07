BOSTON (CBS) – Lori Trahan, a Democratic candidate running for Massachusetts’ 3rd Congressional District against Republican Rick Green, said she senses frustration among voters on the campaign trail, and says those feelings are likely to manifest this November on Election Day.

Trahan, who served as chief of staff to former Congressman Marty Meehan, won a razor-close Democratic primary after a recount.

Reacting to the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the United States Supreme Court, she told WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller that she believes “people are tired of this just being a partisan process.”

When asked if she believes voters on both sides of the issues are likely to use their ballot to react to recent events, Trahan said she believes the female vote will be critical this November.

“I’ve talked to a lot of women over the last couple weeks,” she said. “They are outraged. And they’re afraid. They’re afraid for their daughters’ futures – their access to reproductive health, their economic independence, their safety. So I do think that’ll play out in the polls this November.”

