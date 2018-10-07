LAS VEGAS (CBS) – The engine of a JetBlue airplane bound for Boston caught fire in Las Vegas Sunday morning, forcing passengers off the flight.

Officials at McCarran International Airport say the fire started in the engine of the airplane just after 11:30 a.m. Las Vegas time. Crews put out the fire quickly and the airplane returned to the gate, where all 146 passengers were evacuated.

Passenger Ryan Cunningham told WBZ-TV that he started noticing bumpiness on the flight during takeoff.

“Pretty sure the nose was probably off the ground, probably three or four feet, and then we just heard this loud ‘Boom’ and the pilot slammed the brakes,” he said.

No injuries were reported.