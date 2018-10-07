  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police arrested a 21-year-old man and charged him with killing a Dorchester gas station employee during a late night attempted robbery.

Gunfire rang out at Fabian Gas Station on Washington Street around 11:35 p.m. Saturday night.

Boston Police found a man in his 60s had been shot. He was rushed to an area hospital but did not survive.

Detectives began canvassing the neighborhood. Minutes later, a man matching the suspect’s description was stopped and arrested.

Police charged Kevin Williams, 21, on multiple charges. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Dorchester District Court.

