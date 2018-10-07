BOSTON (CBS) – A shooting in Mattapan on Sunday marked the fifth deadly shooting in Boston since Friday.

Police have made two arrests in two of the fatal shootings, leaving three unsolved homicides staining the Columbus Day weekend.

A Brockton man, 26-year-old Kai Harris of Brockton, was charged with murder after a man in his 30s was shot and killed Sunday on Itasca Street in Mattapan.

Hours earlier, less than a mile away, another fatal shooting in Mattapan happened on Mildred Avenue. The victim, a man in his 40s, was shot and killed.

Kevin Williams, 21, was also arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a store clerk in Dorchester during an attempted robbery late Saturday night. The victim, a man in his 60s, was remembered as a friendly man.

“He was lovable. He smiled. He always kept a smile on his face. He knew people. People came by here and greeted him, and you know, just seeing the amount of people this morning stop by,” one woman said.

The woman, who declined to give her name, told WBZ-TV that she’s frustrated by the violence.

“I think that as a community, we need to come together,” she said.