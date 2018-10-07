  • WBZ TV

Filed Under:Aaron Judge, Boston Red Sox, Local TV, MLB Playoffs, New York Yankees

BOSTON (CBS) – Aaron Judge was feeling festive while leaving Fenway Park.

After blasting a 445-foot home run to centerfield and helping the Yankees even the American League Divisional Series at one game apiece, the Yankees slugger walked out of the visiting stadium with a familiar tune blaring from his portable speaker.

Judge was playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” as he walked past the Red Sox clubhouse and headed back to Yankee Stadium.

After winning Game 1 at Fenway Park, the Red Sox got a poor start from David Price in Game 2. Judge opened the scoring in the first inning with his massive home run, and Gary Sanchez added one the next inning.

Sanchez then hit a tape measure 479-foot home run later in the game and New York went on to a 6-2 victory.

The Red Sox hope to bounce back on Monday in New York. Boston has not yet announced its Game 3 starter.

