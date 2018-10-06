Hurricane Michael:Tracking Maps & Computer Models
Filed Under:Boat Rescue, Salem

SALEM (CBS) – On Saturday, in the middle of the Winter Island boat ramp, Kevin Sweeney met the man who saved his life Friday night.

“These things, you hear them happen and there is so much tragedy in the world. It is good to see this has a good ending sometimes,” Jeff Chandonait said.

Jeff Chandonait was on his tow boat when he heard the mayday call for a capsized boat come in around 6 p.m.

salem rescuer Good Samaritan Saves Man From Capsized Boat Off Salem Coast

Jeff Chandonait is credited with rescuing a man after hearing a mayday call for a capsized boat. (WBZ-TV)

“I slowed down, listened a little bit, kept going and I saw a little blip on the radar,” he said.

It was a sign that he couldn’t ignore.

“Slowed down and I could hear someone yelling, so I kept going over closer to it and then my spotlight shined and there was an upside-down boat with a guy on it,” he said.

It was now around 8:30 p.m.

Jeff Chandonait rescued the man using his tow boat. (WBZ-TV)

Sweeney was shivering and had been in the water for over two hours.

Chandonait was already out on his towboat answering another call in Gloucester when he heard the mayday call. He says if it weren’t for that call and being where he was at that specific time, he may have never found him.

“He is extremely lucky because when the call came in, the coordinates were way off from where he actually was, for whatever reason. If you play it back, it’s like why did I go to Gloucester for that boat on the rocks and coming back and taking that path back through and keeping an eye out,” he said.

It was dark but Sweeney believes a wave came over the stern of his boat and that’s why it went down.

But one thing is for sure, he is thankful Jeff, who happens to have been a paramedic for almost 20 years before this, was there to save him.

“If it wasn’t his time, it wasn’t his time,” Chandonait said.

Sweeney tells us he is OK but still sore.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s