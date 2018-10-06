BOSTON (CBS) — Cyrus Jones has had a roller coaster of a month. The most recent turn has him getting released by the Patriots on Saturday.

The cornerback/punt returner had just re-signed with the Patriots on Sept. 19, and he returned punts for the team in the Week 4 win over the Dolphins. He made career-high 24-yard punt return, and also played three snaps on defense. He was also active in Week 3 against Detroit, making a fair catch on one of Detroit’s two punts and taking seven snaps on defense. That was his first NFL game action since the 2016 season, after he missed the 2017 season due to a torn ACL.

But Jones was inactive for the Patriots’ Week 5 game on Thursday night, with Julian Edelman resuming punt return duties in his first game back from suspension. And now two days later, he’s been released.

Jones, a 2016 second-round pick (No. 60 overall) by the Patriots, initially did not make the roster after final cuts this season. The Baltimore native then signed with the Ravens’ practice squad. The Patriots signed him off the Ravens’ practice squad on Sept. 19, giving him a two-year deal.

But, with the roster move on Saturday, that reunion was short-lived. By NFL rules, the Patriots will have to pay Jones for an added week, as players signed off other teams’ practice squads must get paid as a member of the 53-man roster for a minimum of three weeks.

Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the Patriots intend to keep Jones on the practice squad, if he goes unclaimed on waivers.

The Patriots waived Cyrus Jones today. The intention is to keep him on the practice squad if he clears. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) October 6, 2018

In news around the league that at least raises some eyebrows in New England, the Saints on Sunday released running back Mike Gillislee. With just two healthy running backs, a potential reunion in the backfield may be in the works with the newly vacated roster spot.