NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found after an early morning house fire in New Bedford.

Firefighters responded to Sycamore Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and found flames coming from the back of the house and spreading to the roof.

new bedford fatal fire wpri credit Body Of Woman Found After House Fire In New Bedford

Fire tore through this New Bedford home. (Photo credit: WPRI)

WPRI-TV reports the woman’s body was found inside the home on the floor.

The cause of the fire and the name of the woman have not been released.

