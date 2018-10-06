NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found after an early morning house fire in New Bedford.

Firefighters responded to Sycamore Street just before 3 a.m. on Saturday and found flames coming from the back of the house and spreading to the roof.

WPRI-TV reports the woman’s body was found inside the home on the floor.

The cause of the fire and the name of the woman have not been released.

