BOSTON (CBS) – There was no Mega Millions jackpot winner Friday night, sending the prize soaring to $470 million for the next drawing.

The winning numbers were 27, 28, 32, 41 and 69. The Mega Ball number was 12.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since it hit $534 million in July. The next drawing will be held Tuesday.

Between the growing Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, there is plenty of prize money up for grabs.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $253 million with a cash option for $148.4 million.

Tickets for both lottery games are $2.