BOSTON (CBS) – Reaction was swift after senators voted Saturday to confirm Brett Kavanaugh as the next justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

While some praised Kavanaugh’s confirmation, others shared their disappointment.

“Judge Kavanaugh’s appointment to the Supreme Court won’t stop our fight for what is right. Dr. Blasey Ford will never be forgotten for the courage and bravery it took to come forward, and tell her story,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet.

President Donald Trump praised the vote, which senators approved by a 50-48 margin, and called Kavanaugh a “GREAT NOMINEE” in a tweet.

I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court. Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2018

U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, a Massachusetts Democrat, called the confirmation process “a disgrace.”

“Judge Kavanaugh’s performance at his confirmation hearings showed us that he is a political partisan, and lacks the honesty, credibility, and judicial temperament to serve on the nation’s highest court. The Senate confirmation process controlled by Republicans has been a disgrace,” Markey said.

Thank you to Dr. Blasey Ford for coming forward, giving voice to other survivors across America. We will stay involved, and continue to stand up for the values we believe in. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) October 6, 2018

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a Republican, said in a statement that Saturday’s vote by the Senate “brings an end to what has been an unfortunately divisive and hyper-partisan confirmation process.”

“I have said from the beginning that Judge Brett Kavanaugh is more than qualified to sit on the United States Supreme Court, given his extensive legal and judicial experience. After Dr. Christine Blasey Ford courageously came forward and shared her story, I immediately called for a thorough, independent investigation, and that is what the United States Senate did,” Sununu said. “The Senate reviewed the information detailed in the FBI’s supplemental investigation report, and a bipartisan majority of United States Senators ultimately decided to confirm Judge Kavanaugh.”

“These past few weeks have been nothing short of a national disgrace,” Sununu said.