  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football LSU @ Florida
    View All Programs
Filed Under:acushnet, Cemetery Vandalized, Local TV

ACUSHNET (AP) — Vandals toppled more than a dozen gravestones inside a Massachusetts cemetery.

Police say the damage was discovered Thursday morning at the Acushnet Cemetery.

acushnet Vandals Topple Headstones, Destroy Statues At Acushnet Cemetery

Toppled headstones in Acushnet. (Image Credit: Acushnet Police)

The cemetery’s groundskeeper says the vandals also destroyed some small statues, candles and other graveside decorations.

Officials say the cemetery will pay to fix the damage and the headstones were put back in place on Friday.

Police say they have no suspects.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s