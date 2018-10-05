BOSTON (CBS) — There were no real surprises Friday morning when the Red Sox announced their 25-man roster for the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Righties Joe Kelly and Brandon Workman both made the cut as the final two relievers in the Boston bullpen, a move that is sure to draw mixed reactions from the Boston faithful. Kelly has struggled mightily in the second half of the season, sporting an 8.31 ERA in 12 September appearances, which won’t make anyone feel to great about an already rambunctious Boston pen.

Kelly saw the Yankees eight times during the regular season, allowing three runs off eight hits over 7.1 innings. He issued four walks, struck out five and incited one bench-clearing brawl. We’ll see if the Joe Kelly Fight Club is still up and running or closed for the winter.

Workman has also been a mixed bag this season, posting a 3.27 ERA and .230 batting average against, but also had his struggles to close the season. He allowed six runs in 8.1 innings in September, but could prove to be a valuable commodity against lefties, holding them to a .204 average during the season.

Eduardo Rodriguez is the only lefty in the Boston pen for the series.

Here is Boston’s complete roster for the upcoming ALDS against the Yankees.

PITCHERS (11)

Chris Sale, SP

David Price, SP

Rick Porcello, SP

Nathan Eovaldi, SP

Craig Kimbrel, CL

Matt Barnes, RP

Ryan Brasier, RP

Joe Kelly, RP

Brandon Workman, RP

Steven Wright, RP

CATCHERS (3)

Sandy Leon

Blake Swihart

Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7)

Xander Bogaerts

Rafael Devers

Brock Holt

Ian Kinsler

Mitch Moreland

Eduardo Núñez

Steve Pearce

OUTFIELDERS (4)

Andrew Benintendi

Mookie Betts

Jackie Bradley Jr.

J.D. Martinez

The series gets underway Friday night at Fenway Park with Chris Sale getting the start for Boston.