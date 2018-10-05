PELHAM, NH (CBS) – Police say a reported home invasion and stabbing in Pelham, New Hampshire never happened.

WBZ-TV’s Gary Brode spoke with the alleged victim’s wife back in August, who said her husband was stabbed by one of two assailants who had broken into her home on Kopers Lane.

Police conducted an “exhaustive” investigation that included 3D crime scene mapping and blood pattern analysis.

Pelham Police Captain Stephen R. Toom said, “The detectives determined that false information had initially been reported to police and furthermore a stabbing by an assailant did not occur. It was also determined that an attempted burglary/home invasion did not occur.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there is no danger to the public.