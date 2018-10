BRAINTREE (CBS) – There’s a lot of money to be won in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings this weekend.

The lottery announced that the jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing is up to $420 million. The cash option is an estimated $237.1 million.

**JACKPOT INCREASE** Tonight's #MegaMillions estimated jackpot has been increased to $420 MILLION!

Tomorrow's #Powerball estimated jackpot continues at $253 million.

*Must be 18 years or older to play the Lottery pic.twitter.com/HuaiGvNrKP — Mass. State Lottery (@MAStateLottery) October 5, 2018

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since it hit $534 million in July.

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday night’s drawing is $253 million with a cash option for $148.4 million.

Tickets for both lottery games are $2.